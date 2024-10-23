Pharos Energy Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy has repurchased 52,375 ordinary shares at a fixed price of 23.09 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the company’s total shares in issue to about 416 million, reflecting its strategy to enhance shareholder value. Since the program’s inception, Pharos has bought back over 28.6 million shares, demonstrating its commitment to returning capital to investors.

