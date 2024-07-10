Pharos Energy Advances Share Buyback Programme

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 99,372 Ordinary Shares at a price of 24.3000 pence per share, which will be cancelled to reduce the number of shares in issue. This move is part of an ongoing share buyback programme, initiated in July 2022, which has now accumulated a total of 24,842,863 shares bought back for cancellation, costing £5,810,340.38. Post-cancellation, the company will have 427,502,564 Ordinary Shares in issue, with a new denominator for shareholder notifications set at 418,380,296.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.