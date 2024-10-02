Pharos Energy Advances Share Buyback Program

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has continued its share buyback program by purchasing 52,033 Ordinary Shares on October 1, 2024, all of which will be cancelled. This action leaves the company with 424,309,250 Ordinary Shares in issue, and since July 2022, a total of 28,036,177 shares have been bought back at a cost of over £6.6 million. The company is actively engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, with interests in Egypt and Vietnam.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.