Pharos Energy Advances Share Buyback Efforts

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has actively continued its share buyback program, purchasing 44,637 of its own ordinary shares on September 9, 2024, all at a price of 25.5 pence per share to be canceled. This latest transaction follows the company’s ongoing efforts to return value to shareholders, with a total of 27,417,585 shares acquired since July 2022. Following the buyback, Pharos Energy’s issued share capital consists of 424,927,842 ordinary shares, with 9,122,268 held in treasury.

