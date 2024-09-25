Pharos Energy Advances Buyback, Reduces Share Capital

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has actively continued its share buyback program by purchasing 48,448 of its own shares for cancellation, priced uniformly at 24.6 pence per share, on September 24, 2024. Following these transactions, the Company’s issued share capital has been reduced, with a new total of 415,350,523 shares to be used as the denominator for shareholder notifications. This move is part of Pharos’s ongoing efforts to deliver sustainable growth and returns to its stakeholders.

