PharmAust’s ALS Drug Shows Lifesaving Potential

PharmAust Limited reports promising results from their ongoing study on ALS treatment with monepantel (MPL), showing it significantly improves patient survival and slows disease progression. Results from the four-month update of the Open-Label Extension study indicate a reduced functional decline in ALS patients and a significant survival advantage when compared with untreated historical controls. This interim data bolsters confidence in MPL’s potential as the company prepares for the next phase of clinical trials.

