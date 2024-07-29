Pharmaust Director Increases Shareholding

Pharmaust Limited (AU:PAA) has released an update.

Pharmaust Limited has reported a notable change in director Dr. Michael Thurn’s holdings, where he acquired 157,895 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.19 each, totaling $30,000. This transaction, part of the company’s Share Purchase Plan, has increased his indirect interest to 2,557,895 ordinary shares, while maintaining his 500,000 Listed Options and 1,000,000 Unlisted Options.

