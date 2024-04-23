PharmAust Announces CEO Resignation and New Interim Leader

Pharmaust Limited (AU:PAA) has released an update.

PharmAust Limited has announced the resignation of CEO Dr. Michael Thurn, who has contributed significantly to the company’s progress in the development of monepantel for MND/ALS, and the appointment of experienced COO John Clark as the interim CEO. Clark brings over two decades of pharmaceutical industry experience to his new role, where he will continue to advance the company’s clinical and commercial goals. This leadership change comes at a pivotal time for PharmAust as they move toward the commercialization of their lead MPL program.

