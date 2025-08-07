Pharmaron Beijing Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3759) ) has provided an update.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 21, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction for the remainder of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3759) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3759 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on providing a range of services and products related to drug development and manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 12,603,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.25B

See more insights into 3759 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

