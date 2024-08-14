Pharmaron Beijing Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3759) has released an update.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year. The meeting will see the board members deliberate on the company’s performance and subsequent publication of the results. This event is a key indicator for investors monitoring Pharmaron’s performance in the competitive pharmaceutical market.

