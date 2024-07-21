Pharmaron Beijing Announces Mixed 2024 Interim Results

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3759) has released an update.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. reports a mixed financial outlook for the first half of 2024, with net profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 34%-45% year-on-year, despite a slight revenue decline of 0%-3%. The company experienced a decrease in both net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses and non-IFRS adjusted net profit by 36%-41% and 23%-28%, respectively. Significant non-recurring gains included the sale of equity interests in PROTEOLOGIX following its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson, contributing approximately RMB 560 million to the interim results.

