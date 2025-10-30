PharmaDrug to Acquire 40% Stake in Canurta Inc., Expanding Biotech Footprint

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Pharmadrug ( (TSE:PHRX) ).

PharmaDrug Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 40% equity interest in Canurta Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in botanical therapeutics for inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. This strategic partnership is expected to enhance PharmaDrug’s clinical pipeline and support its growth objectives, while Canurta aims to leverage PharmaDrug’s public market platform to scale its research and deliver value for patients and shareholders. The transaction involves the issuance of common shares and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with completion expected by early 2026.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PHRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PHRX is a Underperform.

Pharmadrug’s overall score is significantly impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by zero revenue, high leverage, and negative cash flows. While there is some short-term technical momentum, the lack of profitability and negative valuation metrics pose substantial risks to potential investors.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PHRX stock, click here.

More about Pharmadrug

PharmaDrug Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of natural medicines. The company is expanding its biotechnology footprint through innovative botanical drug development, aiming to enhance its clinical pipeline and support long-term growth objectives.

Average Trading Volume: 114,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.62M

For a thorough assessment of PHRX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue