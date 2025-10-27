Pfizer’s Vizimpro Study: Ensuring Safety and Efficacy in Korea

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Korea Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) Study of Vizimpro, officially titled ‘A Prospective, Single-arm, Open-label, Non-interventional, Multi-centre, Post Marketing Surveillance (PMS) Study of Vizimpro®.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Vizimpro, a drug approved for the treatment of EGFR NSCLC 1L in Korea, under general clinical practice conditions. This is significant as it ensures the drug’s continued safety and efficacy post-approval.

The intervention being tested is Vizimpro, a drug intended to treat lung neoplasms, specifically targeting EGFR NSCLC 1L. The study involves patients who are prescribed and administered Vizimpro according to local clinical practice guidelines.

The study is observational with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. It is open-label, meaning there is no masking, and it is conducted in a real-world clinical setting to observe the drug’s performance.

The study began on January 13, 2021, and the last update was submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the most recent data collection.

This update could positively impact Pfizer’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in Vizimpro’s market potential. It also highlights Pfizer’s commitment to drug safety and efficacy, which could enhance its competitive position in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

