Pfizer’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Prostate Cancer Treatment: A Market Game-Changer?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A PHASE 3, RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE BLIND, PLACEBO CONTROLLED STUDY OF PF-06821497 (MEVROMETOSTAT) WITH ENZALUTAMIDE IN METASTATIC CASTRATION RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER (MEVPRO-2)’. The study aims to determine if the investigational drug PF-06821497, when combined with enzalutamide, is more effective than enzalutamide alone in treating men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have not previously been treated with ARSi or abiraterone.

The intervention being tested includes PF-06821497, an investigational drug, and enzalutamide, a standard treatment for prostate cancer. The purpose is to evaluate the efficacy of the combination therapy compared to enzalutamide alone.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with quadruple masking (blinding of participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors). The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the effectiveness of the drug combination.

The study began on September 10, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on October 17, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance if results show improved efficacy. It may also influence investor sentiment positively, especially in the competitive landscape of prostate cancer treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

