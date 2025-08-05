Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study on Elranatamab for Multiple Myeloma: Key Insights for Investors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled AN OPEN-LABEL, 3-ARM, MULTICENTER, RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF ELRANATAMAB (PF-06863135) MONOTHERAPY AND ELRANATAMAB + DARATUMUMAB VERSUS DARATUMUMAB + POMALIDOMIDE + DEXAMETHASONE IN PARTICIPANTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA WHO HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST 1 PRIOR LINE OF THERAPY INCLUDING LENALIDOMIDE AND A PROTEASOME INHIBITOR. The study aims to assess the benefits and safety of elranatamab, alone and in combination with daratumumab, compared to a standard treatment regimen for patients with multiple myeloma who have undergone prior treatments.

The interventions being tested include the BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody elranatamab and the anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody daratumumab, both intended to treat multiple myeloma. The study will compare these treatments against a combination of daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone.

This interventional study is designed as an open-label, randomized, and factorial trial with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the efficacy and safety of the interventions.

The study began on October 4, 2021, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and availability of study results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment, given the potential for elranatamab to offer a new treatment option for multiple myeloma. Investors will be keenly watching for results, especially in the context of competitive pressures within the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

