Pfizer’s New Phase 3 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Prostate Cancer Treatment?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) With Enzalutamide in Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (MEVPRO-3)’. The study aims to determine if the combination of the investigational drug Mevrometostat and Enzalutamide is more effective than Enzalutamide alone in treating metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) in patients who are ARPI naïve.

Intervention/Treatment: The trial tests two interventions: Mevrometostat (PF-06821497), an investigational drug administered orally twice daily, and Enzalutamide, a standard treatment given once daily. The purpose is to assess the efficacy of the combination therapy compared to Enzalutamide alone.

Study Design: This is a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Participants are randomly assigned to one of two groups: one receiving Mevrometostat with Enzalutamide and the other receiving a placebo with Enzalutamide. The study employs quadruple masking to ensure participants, caregivers, investigators, and outcomes assessors remain unaware of the treatment assignments, maintaining objectivity in results.

Study Timeline: The study is set to begin on August 25, 2025, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The study was first submitted on April 15, 2025, and the last update was made on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Pfizer’s market position, especially if the combination therapy proves more effective. Positive results may boost Pfizer’s stock performance and investor confidence, given the potential for a new, effective treatment in the prostate cancer market. Competitors in the oncology sector will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

