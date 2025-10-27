Pfizer’s Latest Clinical Trial: A New Hope for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A PHASE 3, RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL STUDY OF PF-06821497 (MEVROMETOSTAT) IN COMBINATION WITH ENZALUTAMIDE COMPARED WITH ENZALUTAMIDE OR DOCETAXEL IN PARTICIPANTS WITH METASTATIC CASTRATION RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH ABIRATERONE ACETATE (MEVPRO-1)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PF-06821497 combined with enzalutamide in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after prior treatment with abiraterone acetate. The primary objective is to assess radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS).

The study is testing PF-06821497, an investigational drug, in combination with enzalutamide. The combination aims to improve treatment outcomes for mCRPC patients who have progressed after abiraterone acetate therapy.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are divided into two groups: one receiving PF-06821497 plus enzalutamide, and the other receiving either enzalutamide or docetaxel as chosen by their physician.

The study began on July 25, 2024, with primary completion expected in 2025. The latest update was submitted on October 17, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This clinical update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant efficacy, potentially strengthening its position in the oncology market. Investors should watch for results, as successful outcomes could impact competitor dynamics in the prostate cancer treatment landscape.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

