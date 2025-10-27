Pfizer’s Latest Clinical Study: Exploring Carbamazepine’s Impact on PF-07248144

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A PHASE 1, OPEN-LABEL, FIXED SEQUENCE, 2-PERIOD STUDY IN HEALTHY PARTICIPANTS TO INVESTIGATE THE EFFECT OF CARBAMAZEPINE ON PF-07248144 PHARMACOKINETICS. The study aims to understand how carbamazepine affects the body’s processing of PF-07248144, focusing on safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics when PF-07248144 is taken alone and with carbamazepine.

Intervention/Treatment: The study involves two drugs: PF-07248144 and carbamazepine. PF-07248144 is administered as a single dose, while carbamazepine is given in increasing frequency over a 20-day period to observe its effect on PF-07248144’s pharmacokinetics.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized with a sequential model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is basic science. Participants receive PF-07248144 alone and then with carbamazepine to assess pharmacokinetic changes.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 25, 2025, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced. The last update was also on September 25, 2025, indicating the study’s ongoing status.

Market Implications: This study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by showcasing the potential of PF-07248144 in combination with carbamazepine. Positive results may boost investor confidence, especially if the drug demonstrates significant pharmacokinetic benefits. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will be watching closely, as successful outcomes could lead to advancements in drug processing technologies.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

