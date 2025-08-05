Pfizer’s Elranatamab Study: A Closer Look at Safety and Efficacy in Multiple Myeloma

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a non-interventional study titled ‘ELREXFIO SPECIAL INVESTIGATION- INVESTIGATION ON LONG-TERM TREATMENT’ to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of elranatamab in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The study aims to compare the onset status of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) in real-world settings to previous clinical trials, and to assess any adverse reactions and overall response rates.

The intervention being tested is elranatamab, a treatment designed to address RRMM by targeting specific immune pathways to improve patient outcomes.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It focuses on gathering data on the long-term safety and efficacy of elranatamab in actual use without random allocation or masking.

The study began on July 30, 2024, with an initial submission date of June 24, 2024. The latest update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study.

This study update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by providing insights into the drug’s market potential, especially if the results show favorable safety and efficacy profiles. Competitors in the multiple myeloma treatment space will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

