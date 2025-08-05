Pfizer’s ABRYSVO Vaccine Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Infant Health

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled Real World Impact and Effectiveness of ABRYSVO® Vaccination During Pregnancy Against RSV Illness in Infants. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the ABRYSVO vaccine administered during pregnancy in preventing RSV-related illnesses in infants. This research is significant as it seeks to provide real-world evidence of the vaccine’s impact across multiple seasons in Argentina and Uruguay.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is ABRYSVO, a bivalent RSV prefusion F protein-based vaccine. Its purpose is to protect against RSV-A and RSV-B, aiming to reduce RSV-related illnesses in infants when administered to pregnant individuals.

Study Design: This observational study uses a retrospective case-control model. It employs three design approaches: a test negative design, a descriptive cohort design, and an ecologic before-and-after design. The primary purpose is to assess vaccine effectiveness and impact on infant health outcomes.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 26, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates not yet specified. The last update was submitted on August 4, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and updates in the study’s findings.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Pfizer’s stock performance and investor sentiment by demonstrating the potential effectiveness of ABRYSVO in real-world settings. As RSV remains a significant health concern, successful outcomes could position Pfizer favorably against competitors in the vaccine market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

