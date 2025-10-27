Pfizer and Genmab’s Tivdak Study: Ocular Side Effects Under the Microscope

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. and Genmab are conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled A Prospective Low-Interventional Phase 4 Single Arm Study of Ocular Assessments in Patients Treated With Tivdak® in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the ocular side effects of Tivdak, a drug used in treating recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, highlighting its significance in understanding potential adverse effects on patients’ eyes.

The intervention being tested is Tivdak, a drug administered via intravenous infusion every three weeks. Its primary purpose is to treat cervical cancer that has recurred or metastasized, with a focus on monitoring any ocular side effects.

This interventional study follows a single-group model with no masking, focusing on assessing side effects rather than treatment efficacy. Participants will undergo regular eye assessments before and during treatment, and for three months post-treatment.

The study began on April 15, 2025, with its latest update on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

The study’s findings could influence Pfizer and Genmab’s stock performance by providing insights into Tivdak’s safety profile, potentially affecting investor sentiment. The study’s focus on ocular side effects may also impact the competitive landscape in cervical cancer treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

