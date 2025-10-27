Pfizer and BioNTech’s New Shingles Vaccine Study: A Potential Game Changer

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)), Biontech Se Sponsored Adr ((BNTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Randomized, Observer-Blind Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of a Modified RNA Vaccine Against Varicella Zoster Virus in Healthy Individuals.’ The study aims to assess the safety and immune response of a new modified RNA vaccine for shingles in adults aged 50 to 85, highlighting its potential to enhance current vaccination options.

The intervention being tested is the Varicella Zoster Virus modRNA (VZV modRNA) vaccine, delivered via intramuscular injection. This vaccine is designed to prevent shingles by triggering an immune response against the Varicella Zoster Virus.

The study is interventional, with a randomized and sequential model. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose is prevention, focusing on evaluating the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

The study began on January 19, 2023, with primary completion expected by October 15, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and anticipating results that could influence market dynamics.

This study update could positively impact Pfizer and BioNTech’s stock performance by showcasing their continued innovation in vaccine development. As the study progresses, investor sentiment may be influenced by the potential for a new, effective shingles vaccine, especially in the context of ongoing competition in the vaccine industry.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

