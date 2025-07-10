Pfizer and AbbVie Advance Pediatric Antibiotic Study with ATM-AVI

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)), Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer and AbbVie are conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2A, 2-Part, Open-Label, Non-Randomized, Multicenter, Single and Multiple Dose Trial to Evaluate Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Tolerability of Aztreonam and Avibactam ± Metronidazole in Neonates and Infants from Birth to Less Than 9 Months of Age with Suspected or Confirmed Infections Due to Gram-Negative Pathogens Requiring Intravenous Antibiotic Treatment.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effects of the combination drug ATM-AVI in treating bacterial infections in newborns and infants.

The intervention being tested is a combination of aztreonam (ATM) and avibactam (AVI), designed to combat antibiotic-resistant gram-negative bacteria. The study involves administering these drugs intravenously to hospitalized infants.

The study is interventional and non-randomized, with a single-group model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is basic science. The study is divided into two parts, each with four age cohorts.

Key dates include the actual start date on September 25, 2024, and the last update on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

This study could significantly impact Pfizer and AbbVie’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance their market position in pediatric antibiotic treatments. Investor sentiment may be positively influenced by advancements in addressing antibiotic resistance, a critical healthcare challenge.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

