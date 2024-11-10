PEXA Group Limited Reports Promising Start to FY25

PEXA Group Limited (AU:PXA) has released an update.

PEXA Group Limited has reported a solid start to FY25, with a 3% increase in transaction volumes compared to the previous year and a reaffirmation of their FY25 guidance despite economic uncertainties. The company saw a notable increase in higher-value transfer volumes in Australia and a significant surge in platform transactions in the UK. Digital Solutions also showed strong growth, with subscription and transaction-related revenues increasing by 32% and 49%, respectively, signaling robust customer engagement.

For further insights into AU:PXA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.