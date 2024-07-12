Pets at Home Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General meeting held on July 11, 2024, with near-unanimous shareholder approval. Key decisions included the adoption of the directors’ report and accounts, approval of directors’ remuneration, declaration of dividends, and re-election of company directors. Shareholders also granted authority for political donations, share allotments, and the purchase of the company’s own shares, reflecting strong investor confidence.

