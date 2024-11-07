Pets at Home Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 160,141 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 297.4 to 307.6 GBp. This move, part of a previously announced buyback program, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 461,726,845, impacting the company’s voting rights structure. The aim is to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

