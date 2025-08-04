Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,000 of its ordinary shares through Deutsche Numis. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 218.20 GBp to 225.60 GBp, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 456,691,054. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PETS) stock is a Hold with a £2.60 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PETS is a Outperform.

Pets at Home’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The consistent revenue growth and effective cash management are significant strengths. Technical indicators suggest some short-term challenges, but the stock offers a good dividend yield, contributing positively to its valuation.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, offering a range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on providing pet supplies, veterinary services, and grooming services, catering to the needs of pet owners across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 886,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £993M

