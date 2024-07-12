Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback Plan

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has carried out a share buyback operation, purchasing 150,000 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 293.60 to 300 GBp per share. These shares are to be cancelled, which will leave the total number of voting rights in the company at 466,142,856. The buyback is part of a previously announced programme and follows the company’s goal to manage its capital structure efficiently.

For further insights into GB:PETS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.