Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback Plan

Pets at Home Group Plc has conducted a share buyback, purchasing 175,000 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging between 294.20 to 302.40 GBp per share. These shares will subsequently be cancelled, leaving a total of 466,467,856 shares in issue and an equal number of voting rights. The transaction was executed in line with the company’s previously announced Share Buyback Programme through Deutsche Numis.

