Pets at Home Executes Share Buyback, Cancelling 70,000 Shares

Pets at Home ( (GB:PETS) ) has issued an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 70,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Jefferies International Limited, will result in a total of 453,779,470 ordinary shares remaining in issue, affecting the total voting rights within the company. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc operates in the pet care industry, offering a range of products and services for pet owners. The company focuses on providing pet food, accessories, and veterinary services, catering to the needs of pet owners across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,794

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £968.2M

