Pets at Home Completes Share Buyback Program

Pets at Home Group Plc has announced the completion of a share buyback program in which they purchased 150,000 of their own Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 280.80 to 289.00 GBp per share, resulting in a volume weighted average price of 285.3147 GBp. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving the total number of voting rights at 464,055,259. This buyback program is a part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage their capital effectively.

