PetroTal Executes Share Buyback Programme

PetroTal Corp., an oil and gas company with a focus on the development of oil assets in Peru, recently announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 14,770 of its common shares at a price of 34.950 pence per share. Following this transaction, the total number of common shares in issue stands at 914,109,354, which is also the total number of voting rights. This buyback is part of a programme initiated in May 2024 and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

