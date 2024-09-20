PetroTal Corp. Executes Strategic Share Buyback

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing a total of 32,458 common shares, which will be cancelled to reduce the number of shares in issue to 913,443,120, thus impacting the total voting rights. The buyback, conducted through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, saw shares acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 35.000 pence and 0.639 CAD on the AIM and TSX markets respectively. This move by PetroTal, a major player in Peru’s oil sector, reflects its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

