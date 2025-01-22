PetroTal Corp Executes Share Buyback to Adjust Voting Rights

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

PetroTal Corp ( (TSE:TAL) ) just unveiled an update.

PetroTal Corp has completed a share buyback, purchasing 24,026 common shares through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, with the intention to cancel them. This action will result in a total of 911,729,160 shares in issuance, adjusting the total voting rights of the company. The share buyback program aligns with PetroTal’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s market positioning.

More about PetroTal Corp

PetroTal Corp is a publicly traded oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. It focuses on developing oil assets in Peru, with its flagship asset being the Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95. Having initiated oil production in June 2018, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru by early 2022. The company is committed to community-sensitive energy production and safe, cost-effective development of its assets.

YTD Price Performance: 18.33%

Average Trading Volume: 735,376

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$647.5M

