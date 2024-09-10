PetroTal Completes Strategic Share Buyback

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing a total of 26,565 common shares, which will consequently be cancelled, as part of their buyback program initiated on May 23, 2024. The buyback was conducted through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited with shares bought at varying prices, resulting in a new total of 913,632,437 voting rights for the company. This action aligns with PetroTal’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and follows their significant growth as Peru’s largest crude oil producer.

