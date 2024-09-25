PetroTal Announces Share Buyback Progress

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp., a leading oil and gas company with a focus on Peruvian projects, has announced the cancellation of 34,378 repurchased shares, reducing the total number of voting rights to 913,338,842. This move comes as part of the company’s share buyback program initiated in May 2024, executed through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The cancellation reflects PetroTal’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

