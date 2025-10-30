PetroChina Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PetroChina Company ( (HK:0857) ) just unveiled an update.

PetroChina Company Limited reported its third quarterly financial results for 2025, highlighting a slight increase in revenue by 2.3% for the third quarter compared to the previous year, despite a 3.9% decrease in profit attributable to owners. The company also noted a 3.3% increase in net cash flows from operating activities, indicating strong operational cash generation. However, the return on net assets and earnings per share both experienced declines, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The financial performance underscores the company’s efforts to stabilize its operations amidst fluctuating market conditions.

PetroChina Company Limited is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates within the People’s Republic of China and is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges.

