PetroChina Announces Resignation of Independent Director

PetroChina Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Laibin from his roles as an independent non-executive director, chairman of the examination and remuneration committee, and member of the sustainable development committee due to work arrangements. The company plans to appoint new directors and committee members promptly to comply with regulatory requirements. Mr. Zhang’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements reported, and the board expressed gratitude for his contributions to the company’s development.

PetroChina Company Limited is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates in the People’s Republic of China and focuses on maintaining a strong presence in the energy market.

YTD Price Performance: 1.17%

Average Trading Volume: 82,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $196.8B

