Petrobras Announces Shareholder Dividend Payments

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced the distribution of the second installment of dividends and interest on equity totaling R$ 0.52162113 per share today, based on the March 31, 2024 balance sheet. Shareholders with up-to-date registrations will receive this payment automatically in their bank accounts, while ADR holders can expect their payment on September 27, 2024. Unclaimed dividends will revert to the company after three years from the payment date.

