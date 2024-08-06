Petra Diamonds Postpones Tender, Eyes Market Recovery

Petra Diamonds (GB:PDL) has released an update.

Petra Diamonds has delayed its first diamond tender of FY25, initially scheduled for August/September, to align with industry efforts to limit supply amid low demand, expecting to strengthen prices towards the year-end festivities. The company remains financially secure, with sufficient liquidity to manage its working capital needs, and plans to hold the postponed tender in mid-October. Petra Diamonds focuses on high-quality diamond mining with an ethical approach, maintaining a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

