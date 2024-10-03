Petra Diamonds Director Buys Company Shares

Petra Diamonds (GB:PDL) has released an update.

José Manuel Vargas, a Non-Executive Director at Petra Diamonds Limited, has significantly increased his stake in the company by purchasing 915,386 shares at an average price of 29.40 pence each. Following this transaction, Vargas now holds approximately 11.39% of Petra Diamonds’ issued share capital. The purchase, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, underscores a notable boost in insider confidence in the diamond mining group’s business.

