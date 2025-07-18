Petershill Partners Sells Stake in Harvest Partners at Premium

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Petershill Partners PLC ( (GB:PHLL) ) is now available.

Petershill Partners PLC has sold its stake in Harvest Partners for $561 million, achieving a 22% premium over the carrying value. This transaction underscores Petershill’s ability to realize assets at attractive valuations and highlights its value creation model, though it is expected to slightly reduce distributable earnings for 2025 and 2026. The proceeds from the sale, equivalent to 16% of Petershill’s market capitalization, will be considered for reinvestment or distribution to shareholders.

Petershill Partners PLC shows strong financial performance with significant revenue growth and a robust balance sheet, although the decline in free cash flow growth is a concern. The stock appears undervalued based on its low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. Technical analysis suggests potential bearish momentum, but recent corporate actions indicate strategic progress and commitment to shareholder returns.

Petershill Partners PLC is a diversified, publicly listed global alternatives investment group focused on private equity and other private capital strategies. It operates through economic interests in a portfolio of alternative asset management firms, providing investors exposure to the growth and profitability of the alternative asset management industry. Managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the company has exposure to $339 billion of total assets under management as of March 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 447,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.57B

