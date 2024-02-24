Peter Thiel Retires from AbCellera Board, Dr. Andrew Lo Steps In

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) has released an update.

Peter Thiel has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors of AbCellera Biologics Inc., effective March 7, 2024, for personal reasons. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements reported regarding the company’s operations. Following his exit, Dr. Andrew Lo will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and the board will downsize from six to five members. The company has publicly released this information in a recent press statement.

For further insights into ABCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.