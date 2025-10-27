Personalis Inc. Advances TNBC Treatment with Innovative ctDNA Study

Personalis ((PSNL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Personalis Inc. is spearheading a pivotal clinical study titled ‘Breast Cancer-Minimal/Molecular Residual Disease Detection and Therapy Monitoring in Patients with Early Stage TNBC-Phase I (B-STRONGER-I)’. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of a circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) guided test in detecting Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) and its correlation with pathological complete response (pCR) following neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) in patients with stage I-III triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). This research is significant as it seeks to enhance MRD detection and improve disease outcomes for future TNBC patients.

The study focuses on an observational intervention using ctDNA testing. This test is designed to monitor MRD, providing insights into the effectiveness of NAC in TNBC patients.

The study is observational in nature, utilizing a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. This design allows for the collection of data over time to assess the correlation between ctDNA levels and treatment outcomes.

Key dates for the study include its start date on January 9, 2024, and the latest update on January 3, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates to stakeholders.

The market implications of this study are significant for Personalis Inc., as successful outcomes could enhance their stock performance and investor confidence. This study positions Personalis as a leader in the innovative use of ctDNA for cancer treatment monitoring, potentially setting them apart from competitors in the oncology diagnostics industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

