Persistence Resources Group Announces Executive Resignation

Persistence Resources Group Ltd ( (HK:2489) ) has shared an announcement.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd announced the resignation of Mr. Lo Cheuk Kwong Raymond from his roles as executive director, company secretary, and authorized representative due to health reasons, effective November 5, 2025. Mr. Lo will continue as the chief financial officer, and the company plans to appoint a new company secretary and authorized representative soon. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Lo’s contributions, and he confirmed no disagreements with the board or management.

More about Persistence Resources Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 3,085,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of 2489 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

