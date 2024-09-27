Perseus Proteomics Registers Key Therapeutic Patent

Perseus Proteomics, Inc. (JP:4882) has released an update.

Perseus Proteomics Inc., in collaboration with Juntendo University, has successfully registered a patent in Japan for PPMX-T003, a therapeutic drug aimed at treating polycythemia vera. The company has also filed for patents internationally and is focused on fortifying their intellectual property portfolio for the various therapeutic uses of this antibody. There will be no impact from this patent registration on the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

