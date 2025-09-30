Perseus Mining Appoints New CEO Amid Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Perseus Mining ( (AU:PRU) ).

Perseus Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Craig Jones as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025. This leadership change follows the retirement of the former CEO, Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, and is part of a planned transition period. The appointment is expected to bring continuity and strategic direction to the company, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning positively.

Perseus Mining Limited is a company in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. It operates in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties, with a market presence reflected in its listings on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

