Perrigo Sells Dermacosmetics Business for €327 Million

An update from Perrigo Company ( (PRGO) ) is now available.

On July 13, 2025, Perrigo Company entered into an agreement to sell its Dermacosmetics branded business to Kairos Bidco AB for up to €327 million. This transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, is part of Perrigo’s strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on high-growth brands, with proceeds directed towards strengthening its balance sheet.

Spark’s Take on PRGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRGO is a Neutral.

Perrigo’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with declining sales and persistent losses weighing heavily. However, the company is making strategic efforts to improve profitability and operational efficiencies, as evidenced by recent earnings call highlights. Technical analysis suggests neutral stock movement, while valuation metrics call for caution due to negative earnings. The dividend yield offers some investor appeal, but risks remain due to macroeconomic uncertainties and cost pressures.

More about Perrigo Company

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of consumer self-care products, primarily operating in North America and Europe. The company specializes in over-the-counter self-care solutions that are accessible without a prescription, offering a range of products across various molecules, dosage forms, and value tiers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,187,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $3.78B

