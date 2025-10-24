Perpetual Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Resources ( (AU:PEC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Perpetual Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The meeting will address several key matters, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Explanatory Memorandum for detailed information on the agenda and voting procedures, with specific voting restrictions outlined for certain resolutions.

More about Perpetual Resources

YTD Price Performance: -15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 3,992,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.41M

