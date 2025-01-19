Perpetual Limited Updates Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Perpetual Limited ( (AU:PPT) ) just unveiled an update.

Perpetual Limited has updated its Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules to reflect the renaming of its share registry to MUFG Corporate Markets. This change is part of their compliance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10.8. The update provides new contact details for shareholders seeking information about their holdings in Perpetual. The changes in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules signify Perpetual’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accessibility for its shareholders, potentially enhancing shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

More about Perpetual Limited

YTD Price Performance: 3.42%

Average Trading Volume: 157

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.37B

